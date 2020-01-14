Overview of Dr. Tiffany Tran, MD

Dr. Tiffany Tran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.



Dr. Tran works at Roger C. Sohn MD Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.