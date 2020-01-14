Dr. Tiffany Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Tran, MD
Dr. Tiffany Tran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Roger C. Sohn MD Inc.31920 Del Obispo St Ste 170, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 347-6777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 144, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 347-6777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Front desk has been helpful and nice. Each appointment has been fast, easy and informative. Dr. Tiffany Tran is kind and knowledgeable. I'm enjoying my experience with this doctor's office.
About Dr. Tiffany Tran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1447370218
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- LAC & USC Womens & Chldns Hosp
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.