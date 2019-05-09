Overview of Dr. Tiffany Woodus, MD

Dr. Tiffany Woodus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas Of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Woodus works at Ut Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX with other offices in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.