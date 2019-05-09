Dr. Tiffany Woodus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Woodus, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Woodus, MD
Dr. Tiffany Woodus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas Of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Woodus' Office Locations
Ut Southwestern Medical School5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 300 Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3838
Woodus Obstetrics & Gynecology918 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (469) 206-9080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woodus was my doctor for over 8 years. I have never had a more caring and through physician in my life.
About Dr. Tiffany Woodus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679776942
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Arkansas Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.