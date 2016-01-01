See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Yeh works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Endocrine Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Metabolic Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pituitary Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD
    About Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770920837
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell Medial Center / New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    • Brown U/Rhode Island Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeh works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yeh’s profile.

    Dr. Yeh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

