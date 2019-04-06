Overview

Dr. Tiffin Clegg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Clegg works at The Doctors Clinic: Ridgetop West - Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.