Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD

Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Salem Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Hron works at ENT Specialists Inc in Boston, MA with other offices in Plainville, MA and Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital Voice Center
    1 Bowdoin Sq Fl 11, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-0220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    ENT Specialists
    188 Washington St, Plainville, MA 02762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 699-1701
  3. 3
    ENT Specialists
    35 Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 588-2750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Salem Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vocal Cord Nodule
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Web Chevron Icon
Laryngocele Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Respiratory Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2019
    Highly recommend. Very competent professional friendly exudes confidence answers all questions trust her implicitly surgeries experience went very well.
    — Oct 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588825541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

