Overview of Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD

Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Salem Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Hron works at ENT Specialists Inc in Boston, MA with other offices in Plainville, MA and Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.