Overview

Dr. Tigalat Shalita, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Shalita works at Tigalat Shalita DO Inc. in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.