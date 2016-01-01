Overview

Dr. Tigran Khachatryan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Khachatryan works at Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group in Glendale, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.