Dr. Tigran Khachatryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tigran Khachatryan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Glendale Office660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 243-9600
- 2 11234 Anderson St Ste 2426, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-7674
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tigran Khachatryan, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1013276872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Khachatryan speaks Armenian.
