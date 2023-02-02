See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD

Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Kostanyan works at Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kostanyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East
    2110 E Flamingo Rd # 210-211, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 608-9105
  2. 2
    Wellish Vision Institute - Henderson
    10424 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 608-2985
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas West
    2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 608-2708
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    All staff encountered were professional, engaging and empathetic to my situation.
    Lois M. Yerger — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
    About Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1164800827
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
