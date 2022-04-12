Dr. Tijana Skrepnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skrepnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tijana Skrepnik, MD
Overview of Dr. Tijana Skrepnik, MD
Dr. Tijana Skrepnik, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Skrepnik's Office Locations
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skrepnik was very thorough with all of the information she presented to me pertaining to my treatments, medications and future. She is very passionate about what she does. I can’t praise her and her staff enough. They are highly professional, compassionate and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Skrepnik and her organization for anyone’s Radiation Oncological needs. Under the circumstances, my experiences were entirely positive. Thank you Dr. Skrepnik and staff!
About Dr. Tijana Skrepnik, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1922447127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Radiation Oncology
