Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD
Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
-
2
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacobs is a good communicator with a kind, considerate, and straight forward demeanor. As a former OR nurse, I appreciate that approach! She listened closely, allowed us to ask questions, and explained my condition thoroughly, along with restrictions and opportunities. She guided next steps for follow up and left us feeling secure in her hands. Great ancillary staff too! My experience was really good and while I hope I won't need these services in the future, I am confident in current my treatment plan.
About Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1396711040
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.