Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (82)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD

Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Jacobs works at Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

    Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
    156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2023
    Dr. Jacobs is a good communicator with a kind, considerate, and straight forward demeanor. As a former OR nurse, I appreciate that approach! She listened closely, allowed us to ask questions, and explained my condition thoroughly, along with restrictions and opportunities. She guided next steps for follow up and left us feeling secure in her hands. Great ancillary staff too! My experience was really good and while I hope I won't need these services in the future, I am confident in current my treatment plan.
    CC — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396711040
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

