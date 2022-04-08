Dr. Till Conermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Till Conermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Till Conermann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Conermann works at
Locations
Fresenius Medical Care Western Pennsylvania5124 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 315-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conermann and staff are not only profoundly professional, but sympathetic as well. Dealing with patients who are often at their wit's end in enduring serious, debilitating pain, can make such patients apt to be extremely irritable and difficult to deal with due to their pain. The medical staff at the Pain Clinic do a remarkable job at maintaining a calm, peaceful demeanor in light of the issues they constantly face. In my case, the treatments I have received have greatly helped in reducing my pain symptoms. I truly believe I have been given excellent care, the best possible that modern medicine can provide, of which I am very grateful. Marion Chester
About Dr. Till Conermann, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1871686592
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conermann accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conermann works at
Dr. Conermann has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Conermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conermann.
