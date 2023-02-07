Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tillman Hudson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tillman Hudson, MD
Dr. Tillman Hudson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Hudson works at
Dr. Hudson's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Urology6585 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Hudson today. His staff was wonderful, very helpful and thorough. Dr. Hudson patiently explained my problem, my options, and treatment he recommended. He answered all my questions and my wife's questions (which isn't always easy). He showed great expertise in his explanation and his recommended treatment. I am very pleased with the care I received.
About Dr. Tillman Hudson, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154680056
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.