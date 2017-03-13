Dr. Tilly Duncan-Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan-Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tilly Duncan-Sampson, MD
Overview of Dr. Tilly Duncan-Sampson, MD
Dr. Tilly Duncan-Sampson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Duncan-Sampson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Duncan-Sampson's Office Locations
-
1
Lima Pediatrics1005 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 245, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 998-8230
-
2
Lmp Family Healthcare375 N Eastown Rd Ste C, Lima, OH 45807 Directions (419) 998-8230
-
3
Kidz Paradise Pediatrics1220 E Elm St Ste 240, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 999-9004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan-Sampson?
Dr. Sampson is a very intelligent and thoughtful clinician. She listens attentively, has demonstrated excellent reasoning skills, and takes her time thoroughly assessing my children and making them comfortable. As a health care provider myself, I recognize a quality clinician when I see one. She has gone out of her way to be resourceful in our difficult situations, is well versed in her field, is respectful of our interest in holistic methods, and my kids absolutely love her. A++
About Dr. Tilly Duncan-Sampson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598775801
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan-Sampson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan-Sampson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan-Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan-Sampson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan-Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan-Sampson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan-Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan-Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.