Overview of Dr. Tim Adamson, MD

Dr. Tim Adamson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Adamson works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.