Dr. Tim Adamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Adamson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tim Adamson, MD
Dr. Tim Adamson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Adamson works at
Dr. Adamson's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adamson?
Dr. Adamson is an amazing physician.
About Dr. Tim Adamson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326046236
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- U Tex SW
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamson works at
Dr. Adamson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.