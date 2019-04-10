Dr. Tim Anders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Anders, MD
Overview
Dr. Tim Anders, MD is a Dermatologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Anders works at
Locations
-
1
Anders Dermatology Inc4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (248) 353-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anders?
Dr. Andrés was extremely thorough in examining my skin, he came to the correct diagnosis on my first visit. He is friendly in a professional manner and always picks up right where we left off at our last visit.
About Dr. Tim Anders, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386688364
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp, Dermatology Rush-Presby-St Luke'S M C, Internal Medicine
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anders works at
Dr. Anders has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.