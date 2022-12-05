Overview of Dr. Tim Arlow, MD

Dr. Tim Arlow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Windber, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Arlow works at Arlow Ophthalmology in Windber, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.