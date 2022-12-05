Dr. Tim Arlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Arlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tim Arlow, MD
Dr. Tim Arlow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Windber, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Somerset Hospital.
Dr. Arlow works at
Dr. Arlow's Office Locations
Arlow Ophthalmology600 Somerset Ave, Windber, PA 15963 Directions (814) 270-6045
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arlow is a very caring doctor who provides the best in care for his patients. He takes time to talk to his patients . I relied on him for a very serious condition and his advice and skill were exactly what was needed.
About Dr. Tim Arlow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1063822070
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
- Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Arlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arlow works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arlow.
