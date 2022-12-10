Overview of Dr. Tim Cha, MD

Dr. Tim Cha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Chung-Ang University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Cha works at FCPP Multi-Specialty in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.