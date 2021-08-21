Overview of Dr. Tim Conlan, MD

Dr. Tim Conlan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Conlan works at Spectrum Orthopaedics Inc. in North Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.