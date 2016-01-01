Dr. Tim Leier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Leier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tim Leier, MD
Dr. Tim Leier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin.
Dr. Leier works at
Dr. Leier's Office Locations
-
1
Rancho Mirage36101 Bob Hope Dr Ste B2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 321-1315
-
2
Desert Clinic Pain Institute81812 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste D, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 347-7676
-
3
Summit Institute1695 S San Jacinto Ave Ste A, San Jacinto, CA 92583 Directions (951) 330-3100
-
4
Savas Health1133 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 318-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leier?
About Dr. Tim Leier, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- 1972777316
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin
- Pain Medicine and Pediatric Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leier works at
Dr. Leier has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leier speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.