Overview of Dr. Tim Leier, MD

Dr. Tim Leier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin.



Dr. Leier works at Desert Clinic Pain Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Indio, CA, San Jacinto, CA and Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.