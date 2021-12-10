Overview of Dr. Tim Matatov, MD

Dr. Tim Matatov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Matatov works at Tim Matatov Md. Professional Corporation in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.