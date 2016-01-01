Dr. Tim Pan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tim Pan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WORTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.
Anderson Eye Assoc1601 Marquette St Ste 1, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (407) 599-9705
Andersen Eye Center LLC5161 Cardinal Park Dr, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 671-2550
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1245235332
- FORT WORTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
