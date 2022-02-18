See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mobile, AL
Dr. Tim Revels, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (135)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tim Revels, MD

Dr. Tim Revels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.

Dr. Revels works at Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Revels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC
    3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 410-3600
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital
  • Springhill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 18, 2022
    He was very thorough and had great bedside manners!! I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    Jennifer Proffitt — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Tim Revels, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538169974
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu School Of Med New Orleans
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School

