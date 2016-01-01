Overview of Dr. Timi Tuamokumo, MD

Dr. Timi Tuamokumo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Tuamokumo works at Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.