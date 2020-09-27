Overview

Dr. Timir Baman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.



Dr. Baman works at OSF Cardiovascular Institute in Peoria, IL with other offices in Galesburg, IL and Pekin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.