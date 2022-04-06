See All Podiatric Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Abigail works at Metroplex Foot and Ankle LLP in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metroplex foot and ankle
    3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 217-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Corn
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 06, 2022
    Not sure what all the 1 stars are about. My experience w/Dr. Abigail was great. He came in, introduced himself, examined my foot, discussed the situation and suggested next steps. I agreed and he performed the procedure in the same visit. Follow up visit was smooth as well. All healed up and my toe feels and looks better than it has in a long time.
    — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM
    About Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669409793
    Education & Certifications

    • Lakeview Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Suny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abigail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abigail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abigail works at Metroplex Foot and Ankle LLP in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abigail’s profile.

    Dr. Abigail has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abigail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Abigail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abigail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abigail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abigail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

