Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Abigail works at
Locations
Metroplex foot and ankle3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 217-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Not sure what all the 1 stars are about. My experience w/Dr. Abigail was great. He came in, introduced himself, examined my foot, discussed the situation and suggested next steps. I agreed and he performed the procedure in the same visit. Follow up visit was smooth as well. All healed up and my toe feels and looks better than it has in a long time.
About Dr. Timothy Abigail, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lakeview Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Suny
