Overview

Dr. Timothy Adams, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at DELAWARE SURGICAL GROUP, PC in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.