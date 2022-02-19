Dr. Timothy Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Adams, MD
Dr. Timothy Adams, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Williamsville1150 Youngs Rd Ste 202, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 636-9004
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Dr. Adams is such an amazing doctor. He is the most knowledgeable, caring, compassionate doctor I've ever had. He takes time going over the diagnosis from start to finish as well as all possible treatment options. As busy as he is I have never feel rushed, he always makes you feel like your his only patient. He's very understanding and listens to all my concerns and he always puts my mind at ease. From the first time meeting him while I was a patient in the hospital to office visits and my 1st colonoscopy he has by far exceeded my expectations. I'm thankful to be able to be his patient and truly appreciate everything he has done for me.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
