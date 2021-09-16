Dr. Timothy Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Adkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Adkins, MD
Dr. Timothy Adkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Adkins' Office Locations
Central Kentucky Medical Group Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C215, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6450
Chi Saint Joseph East150 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-6450
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology211 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 629-7200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent-has seen my dad for past 7 years. Thorough and explains all options for treatment. Highly recomend
About Dr. Timothy Adkins, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.