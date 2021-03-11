Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD
Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Otago, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
South Florida Center for Cosmetic Surgery915 Middle River Dr Ste 213, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 565-7575
Dr. Timothy Alexander Plastic Surgery3862 Sheridan St # A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 589-0722
Timothy A. Alexander, M.D.11098 Biscayne Blvd Ste 206, Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 756-8743
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander is amazing. I had an awesome experience at the office and all the nurses were very experienced. I love my results!!
About Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- "Plastic Surgery Associate" Dr Thomas Baker & Dr. Howard Gordon, USA
- St. Lukes Hospital Registrar in Plastic Surgery Bradford, England All Facets Plastic Surgery
- General Surgery House Surgeon, Napier Hospital, New Zealand
- University Of Otago, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
