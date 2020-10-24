Overview of Dr. Timothy Alikakos, MD

Dr. Timothy Alikakos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Alikakos works at Libertyville Office in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.