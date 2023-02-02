Dr. Timothy Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Allen, MD
Dr. Timothy Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Down East Orthopedic Associates PA78 Ridgewood Dr, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 307-8906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Frisco Hand Center, PLLC3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 501, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5719
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Was very informative about what was next steps
About Dr. Timothy Allen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871522490
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.