Overview of Dr. Timothy Allen, MD

Dr. Timothy Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Down East Orthopedic Associates PA in Bangor, ME with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.