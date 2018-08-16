Dr. Timothy Ambrose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambrose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Ambrose, MD
Dr. Timothy Ambrose, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
I would highly recommend Dr. Ambrose. I’ve been through a great deal of trial and error with my epilepsy related disorders and Dr. Ambrose has always been the leading force behind the management of my case. I am more than grateful for such a knowledgeable neurologist. He is willing to go above and beyond to make sure that your health and safety are always taken care of.
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
