Overview of Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD

Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Morton Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.