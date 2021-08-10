Overview of Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD

Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.