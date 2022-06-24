Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ringgold, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Ashburn works at
Locations
CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates Parkway4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 360, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (706) 841-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had one visit, and I am really impressed. I have been going to another doctor, but had to change. I found out several things that I haven't been told. I had a chest x-ray and for my next visit in August he is ordering an MRI. He was above and beyond.
About Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashburn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashburn works at
Dr. Ashburn has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.