Overview

Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ringgold, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Ashburn works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates Parkway in Ringgold, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.