Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD
Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Badwey's Office Locations
1
Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics4320 Wornall Rd Ste 610, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 319-7600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
2
Dickson Dively Midwest Ortho3651 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 319-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- TriWest Champus
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Badwey is an excellent physician. He explains procedures and directions clearly and thoroughly. He makes sure I understand everything, always asks if I have any questions, and listens patiently and attentively when I do. His "bedside manner" makes me feel like I have his complete attention during appointments. My foot is healing well under his supervision and care and I would (and have) recommend him to anyone needing foot or ankle surgery.
About Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1225095557
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tn, Foot and Ankle Surgery
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Wichita, Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Orthopaedic Surgery, St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Washburn University, Topeka, Ks
