Overview

Dr. Timothy Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Bailey works at Advanced Metabolic Care in Escondido, CA with other offices in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.