Dr. Timothy Bailey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Bailey Family Care, Inc. in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.