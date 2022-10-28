Overview of Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD

Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from University of Central Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle, Dch Regional Medical Center and OCH Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bassett works at Southeastern Spine Specialists in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.