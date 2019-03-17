Dr. Timothy Bax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bax, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Bax, MD
Dr. Timothy Bax, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Bax works at
Dr. Bax's Office Locations
Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 747-6194Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons9922 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 747-6194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 747-6194
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bax has done at least 4 surgeries on mye for different issues (one ER after ambulance transport, 2 scheduled & 1 in hospital after a life flight transport) . I am very satisfied with him as a highly capable surgeon, he has always answered my questions & his staff is fair to good with return calls(busy I am sure) & if I ever felt I needed more time for him to explain he always did so. He saved my life on the ER transports & I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Timothy Bax, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255303301
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Bax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bax has seen patients for Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.