Dr. Timothy Beals, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Beals, MD
Dr. Timothy Beals, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Park City Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Beals' Office Locations
University of Utah590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-7109
Park City Medical Center Emergency900 Round Valley Dr Ste 100, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (801) 442-1702
Hospital Affiliations
- Park City Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beals did a great job on my foot surgery. Very good results. And he spent a lot of time examining and explaining everything. Highly recommended.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hutzel Hospital Wayne State University
- University of Washington
- University of Utah
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beals has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beals accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beals has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beals. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beals.
