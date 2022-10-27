Overview of Dr. Timothy Beard, MD

Dr. Timothy Beard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Beard works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.