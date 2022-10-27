See All General Surgeons in Bend, OR
Dr. Timothy Beard, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Bend, OR
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Beard, MD

Dr. Timothy Beard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Beard works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BMC - Summit Medical Group
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-2811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Beard does many open inguinal hernia repairs in central Oregon - he may do the most. Very experienced surgeon. He was recommended and referred by my internal medicine physician which (to me) says a lot. I did extensive research before my surgery on the different types of hernia repair. Dr. Beard answered all of my questions during the initial consultation, just before going into surgery at the Bend Surgery Center, and during the post-surgery follow up appointment. He was very mindful about post-operative pain control and did an excellent job controlling pain. Based on my experience, I would definitely go to him again.
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Beard, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Beard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831200740
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Az College Of Med
    Internship
    • University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beard has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

