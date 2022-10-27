Dr. Timothy Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Beard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Beard, MD
Dr. Timothy Beard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Beard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beard's Office Locations
-
1
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beard?
Dr. Beard does many open inguinal hernia repairs in central Oregon - he may do the most. Very experienced surgeon. He was recommended and referred by my internal medicine physician which (to me) says a lot. I did extensive research before my surgery on the different types of hernia repair. Dr. Beard answered all of my questions during the initial consultation, just before going into surgery at the Bend Surgery Center, and during the post-surgery follow up appointment. He was very mindful about post-operative pain control and did an excellent job controlling pain. Based on my experience, I would definitely go to him again.
About Dr. Timothy Beard, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831200740
Education & Certifications
- University Of Az College Of Med
- University Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beard works at
Dr. Beard has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beard speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.