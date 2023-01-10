Dr. Timothy Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Beck, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Beck, MD
Dr. Timothy Beck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck's Office Locations
-
1
Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?
After looking at my X-rays and examining my foot, Dr. Beck said my 4th metatarsal was not quite healed, but he assured me that the healing was proceeding normally. He showed me on a model where the fracture was, and in answer to my question, said it was fine for me to put pressure on the ball of my foot when getting up off the floor.
About Dr. Timothy Beck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528056645
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / University Park
- Campbell Clin University Tenn
- Bapt Meml Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beck speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.