Dr. Timothy Beer, MD

Hematology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Beer, MD

Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Beer works at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 (800) 275-6401
  2. 2
    Lghp -hematology & Medical Oncology
    2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 (717) 544-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malnutrition
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sepsis Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Excellent doctor! He's patient & answers all your questions! He's also compassionate, calming & spends as much time as necessary with you. Very highly recommend!
    About Dr. Timothy Beer, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1083956791
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Geisinger Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Jefferson Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

