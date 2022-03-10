Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Beer, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Beer, MD
Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Beer's Office Locations
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (800) 275-6401
Lghp -hematology & Medical Oncology2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! He’s patient & answers all your questions! He’s also compassionate, calming & spends as much time as necessary with you. Very highly recommend!
About Dr. Timothy Beer, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College
- Georgetown University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
