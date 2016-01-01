Overview of Dr. Timothy Bernard, DPM

Dr. Timothy Bernard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bernard works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.