Overview of Dr. Timothy Berney, MD

Dr. Timothy Berney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF ORTHOPEDIC MASSAGE and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Berney works at Maui Medical Group Inc in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.