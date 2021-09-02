Dr. Timothy Bert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bert, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Bert, MD
Dr. Timothy Bert, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stritch Sch Med-Loyola U and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Dr. Bert works at
Dr. Bert's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Sports Medicine Center at Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 558-3744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and very professional
About Dr. Timothy Bert, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346465010
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- Stritch Sch Med-Loyola U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.