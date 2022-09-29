Dr. Timothy Best, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Best, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Best, MD
Dr. Timothy Best, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Best's Office Locations
Neurology Associates707 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-0762
Saint Patrick Hospital Emergency Department524 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 436-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Best for postherpetic neuralgia. He was very informative. He scheduled an EMG Test to test for nerve damage. He explained the test to me and my husband as he was doing the test and went over the results. He does require masks and a covid vaccine. I have no problem with that. It is his office policy and i respect that. If you don't agree go somewhere else instead of complaining, Nice staff.
About Dr. Timothy Best, MD
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Best has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Best accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Best has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Best on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.
