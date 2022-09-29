Overview of Dr. Timothy Best, MD

Dr. Timothy Best, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Best works at Neuro Associates in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.