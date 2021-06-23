Dr. Timothy Betz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Betz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Betz, MD
Dr. Timothy Betz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betz's Office Locations
- 1 419 S Washington St Ste 201B, Casper, WY 82601 Directions (307) 577-0477
- 2 2474 Indian Wells Rd Ste B, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (575) 434-6000
-
3
Wyoming Medical Center1233 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601 Directions (307) 577-7201
-
4
Pulmonary Medicine Consultants PA1630 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 964-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough of how much i admire Dr Betz's professionalism , care and patience when i visited . He explained everything so well and assured that recovery will be normal . No hyperbolic talk. I was fortunate to have received his care. Lot of respect for him
About Dr. Timothy Betz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295797025
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Betz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Betz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betz.
