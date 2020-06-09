Dr. Bevis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD
Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Piedmont Eye Surgical and Laser Pllc1002 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 854-4441
Carolina Regional Heart Center LLC1219 Lexington Ave Ste C, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 854-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bevis is a very professional and knowledgeable doctor. He always answers my questions in a way I can understand. Very nice personality. I have been going to Dr Bevis for about 7 or 8 years now. I definitely recommend him
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
