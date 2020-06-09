Overview of Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD

Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Bevis works at Piedmont Eye Surgical and Laser Center in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Thomasville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Corneal Diseases and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.