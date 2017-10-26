Overview of Dr. Timothy Black, DPM

Dr. Timothy Black, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Black works at Mountain Crest Foot & Ankle in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.